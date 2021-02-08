Nebraska prison corporal accused of unauthorized contact with inmate

An employee of the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on suspicion of felony charges.

The man, 24, was a corporal at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, according to a press release from the department.

He was arrested Saturday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner and manufacture, distribution, delivery, dispense or possession of a controlled substance.

He resigned and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail, the press release said.

He had been employed by corrections since March 9, 2020. -- Joe Dejka

