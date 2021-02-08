 Skip to main content
Nebraska prison corporal accused of unauthorized contact with inmate
Nebraska prison corporal accused of unauthorized contact with inmate

An employee of the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on suspicion of felony charges.

The man, 24, was a corporal at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, according to a press release from the department.

He was arrested Saturday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner and manufacture, distribution, delivery, dispense or possession of a controlled substance.

He resigned and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail, the press release said.

He had been employed by corrections since March 9, 2020. -- Joe Dejka

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

