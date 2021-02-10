 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska prison employee arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact with inmate
0 comments

Nebraska prison employee arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact with inmate

{{featured_button_text}}

An employee of the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on suspicion of felony charges.

The 28-year-old woman was a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center, according to a press release from the department.

She was arrested Tuesday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

The woman resigned and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail, the press release said.

She had been employed by the corrections department since March 26, 2020.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Mitt Romney is saved by a Capitol Police officer

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert