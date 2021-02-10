Nebraska prison employee arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact with inmate

An employee of the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on suspicion of felony charges.

The 28-year-old woman was a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center, according to a press release from the department.

She was arrested Tuesday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

The woman resigned and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail, the press release said.

She had been employed by the corrections department since March 26, 2020.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.