Nebraska prison employee arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact with inmate

An employee of the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on suspicion of felony charges.
The 28-year-old woman was a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center, according to a press release from the department.
She was arrested Tuesday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
The woman resigned and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail, the press release said.
She had been employed by the corrections department since March 26, 2020.
