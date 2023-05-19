A Nebraska prison inmate who was convicted for murdering two people in 2004 has died.
Michael Gunther, 67, died Thursday night at the Reception and Treatment Center, a facility in Lincoln managed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. While the department said no cause of death has been determined, it noted Gunther was being treated for a medical condition.
Gunther had been serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2005. A carnival worker, Gunther was convicted of killing colleague Michael Zawodny, a 36-year-old from Athon, Iowa, on May 23, 2004, by shooting Zawodny 11 times at a Blues Amusements carnival near Bellevue.
Gunther had also been convicted of second-degree murder in Pottawattamie County District Court. The conviction stemmed from Gunther killing 45-year-old Sally Kennedy the same day as Zawodny and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.