A Nebraska prison inmate who was being escorted to the bathroom punched an employee in the face, breaking the worker's nose.

The assault occurred Saturday at the Reception and Treatment Center, a facility in Lincoln managed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Officials did not release the names of the inmate or the worker.

The inmate refused to return to the holding cell and then punched the staff member. Other employees arrived to provide aid and removed the inmate from the area.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said they are investigating the incident and prosecution is possible, as well as loss of good time or other sanctions.