 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska prison searched for booze, drugs following assault
0 comments
topical

Nebraska prison searched for booze, drugs following assault

Housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary were searched Tuesday for homemade alcohol, synthetic marijuana and other drugs and items after an intoxicated inmate attacked a staff member.

The staff member was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury and had been kicked in the abdomen and leg, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The inmate also spit on another staff member. The assault occurred on Monday.

The prison has modified its operations in response to the assault.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert