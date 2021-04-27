Nebraska prison searched for booze, drugs following assault

Housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary were searched Tuesday for homemade alcohol, synthetic marijuana and other drugs and items after an intoxicated inmate attacked a staff member.
The staff member was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury and had been kicked in the abdomen and leg, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The inmate also spit on another staff member. The assault occurred on Monday.
The prison has modified its operations in response to the assault.