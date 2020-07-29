You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska prison staff members injured in assault at Lincoln Correctional Center
0 comments

Nebraska prison staff members injured in assault at Lincoln Correctional Center

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center was seriously injured in an assault by an inmate Tuesday, corrections officials said.

The inmate had refused to undergo a strip search, which was required because the he was returning from an outside medical appointment, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release Wednesday.

As staff members attempted to place the inmate in restraints, he began kicking them. He bit the arm of one staff member, drawing blood and causing an injury that required medical treatment, according to the press release.

Other staff members assisted in gaining control of the inmate.

The incident will be referred to the Lancaster County attorney for possible criminal prosecution, and the inmate will be disciplined.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News