Nebraska prison staff members injured in assault at Lincoln Correctional Center

A staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center was seriously injured in an assault by an inmate Tuesday, corrections officials said.

The inmate had refused to undergo a strip search, which was required because the he was returning from an outside medical appointment, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release Wednesday.

As staff members attempted to place the inmate in restraints, he began kicking them. He bit the arm of one staff member, drawing blood and causing an injury that required medical treatment, according to the press release.

Other staff members assisted in gaining control of the inmate.

The incident will be referred to the Lancaster County attorney for possible criminal prosecution, and the inmate will be disciplined.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.