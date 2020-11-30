Nebraska prisons see increase in infections as COVID cases surge in state

LINCOLN — Those who staff Nebraska’s prisons are twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as the general public, recent figures indicate.

And, the rate of cases among inmates also is higher than in the general public.

As of Saturday, 325 of the 2,300 staffers at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for the virus, or about 14.1% of all prison workers. That compares with an overall infection rate in Nebraska of 6.5%. The infection rate for inmates, if you account for the estimated 7,500 prisoners who have come and gone during the pandemic, was about 9%.

The chief of staff for the department, Laura Strimple, said a recent increase in cases, in which 28 more prison staffers were reported positive last week, was not unanticipated, given the surge in infections outside prison walls in Nebraska.

“It was inevitable with community spread that the increase would also manifest inside the facilities,” Strimple said.

A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska’s rates of infection among prison staff and inmates is lower than all neighboring states except Wyoming, and because inmates cycle in and out of prison, their rate of coronavirus cases would actually be lower.