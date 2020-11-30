Nebraska prisons see increase in infections as COVID cases surge in state

LINCOLN — Those who staff Nebraska’s prisons are twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as the general public, recent figures indicate.
And, the rate of cases among inmates also is higher than in the general public.
As of Saturday, 325 of the 2,300 staffers at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for the virus, or about 14.1% of all prison workers. That compares with an overall infection rate in Nebraska of 6.5%. The infection rate for inmates, if you account for the estimated 7,500 prisoners who have come and gone during the pandemic, was about 9%.
The chief of staff for the department, Laura Strimple, said a recent increase in cases, in which 28 more prison staffers were reported positive last week, was not unanticipated, given the surge in infections outside prison walls in Nebraska.
“It was inevitable with community spread that the increase would also manifest inside the facilities,” Strimple said.
A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska’s rates of infection among prison staff and inmates is lower than all neighboring states except Wyoming, and because inmates cycle in and out of prison, their rate of coronavirus cases would actually be lower.
Taylor Gage, the governor’s spokesman, cited a Wall Street Journal story that reported that the rate of infections in prisons was four times higher than in society as a whole.
“By that measure, the system is doing a great job of slowing the spread of the virus,” Gage said.
An official with the labor union who represents corrections officers called it a “challenging moment” for workers.
“COVID is making a tough situation worse,” said Gary Young, an attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88. “Our people are going above and beyond the call.”
Nationwide, prisons have struggled to control the spread of COVID-19 in facilities where social distancing is nearly impossible and, by design, total isolation is not possible due to the need to interact with corrections staff and other inmates.
Concerns are also high in Nebraska, which has the second-most-overcrowded prisons in the country — making distancing difficult. Nebraska has also grappled with a shortage of security staff, requiring officers to be bused from Omaha to fill posts at prisons in Lincoln and Tecumseh.
But, fortunately, Nebraska has not been among the leading states for infections and deaths of inmates caused by COVID-19, according to statistics kept by The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization that tracks the nation’s prison system.
Nearly 198,000 infections and 1,454 deaths were reported among state and federal prison inmates as of the week of Nov. 17, that organization said. The Texas state prison system reported the most infections, 25,718, and South Dakota’s state system showed the highest rate of infections, with 64 per 100 inmates.
Florida and Texas have reported the most inmate deaths due to the coronavirus — 187 and 168, respectively.
By comparison, Nebraska ranks in the bottom five in total infections among inmates and in the bottom 12 for its infection rate. Four COVID-positive inmates have died in Nebraska.
Neighboring Iowa hasn’t fared as well. Iowa ranked 17th in total infections (2,985) and fourth highest for its infection rate, with 40 out of 100 infected. Iowa has reported seven COVID-related deaths.
Officials with the labor union that represents corrections officers say their members are doing the best they can. Officers are working more overtime, they said, to fill shifts for those in quarantine or who have tested positive. (Indeed, overtime expenses for the department rose to a record level last fiscal year, just over $19 million, but officials did not immediately know if that was caused by COVID-19 or other factors.)
Corrections workers are also concerned about whether they will be among the first to be vaccinated since they are vital workers because prisons can’t be left unstaffed.
Strimple said that while the department cannot mandate that corrections workers avoid crowded public places and wear masks while not at work, they are warned to “be aware of potential exposure risks and to take all precautions to stay healthy.”
Staff members, she said, are screened upon entry to each building, which includes a temperature check.
Strimple said the dedication of staff has shown throughout the pandemic.
To protect inmates and staff, Nebraska’s prison system shut down visitation and volunteer programs in mid-March to limit the number of people entering prison facilities. Prison porters frequently sanitize rooms and communal spaces, and inmates and staff are required to wear face masks. While visitation was restored for a while this summer, the recent surge in cases has again ended such visits.
All incoming inmates are now required to quarantine for 14 days, and their temperature and oxygen levels are checked at least once a day during that period, to ensure that they’re not bringing the virus into the prison system, Strimple said. Spikes in infections are handled differently in each prison, she said, depending on the medical resources and space available.
If an inmate tests positive or is suspected of being in close contact with someone who has tested positive, Strimple said the inmate is put into medical isolation or quarantine, “for their protection as well as the health and well-being of those around them.”
Nebraska has not acted to release inmates early to reduce transmission of the virus and relieve overcrowding, a step taken by Iowa and other state prisons and the Douglas County Jail.
Ricketts, in April, said he did not support the early release of inmates because of public safety concerns, pointing out that many nonviolent offenders have been convicted multiple times and may not have finished rehabilitation programs that help reduce repeat offenses.
But the mother of an inmate, in a recent letter to The World-Herald, called on the governor to reverse his stance to avoid an explosion of infections in prison. Another mother, whose son recently tested positive, questioned the level of medical care that could be provided by Nebraska’s prisons, given that they are overcrowded and understaffed.
“I am a nurse who has been working in COVID units. They need to be on this because it’s going to spread rapid, rapid, rapid,” said the woman, who asked not to be named to avoid retribution against her son.
Strimple said the department is following all precautions recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She added that the agency’s medical director, Dr. Harbans Deol, has an extensive professional background in infectious diseases and is advising a national panel on the management of COVID in prisons.
Currently, cases are spiking in three state prisons, the Omaha Correctional Center, Tecumseh State Prison and Lincoln Correctional Center, which have 281 active cases among them, the Corrections Department’s website showed Friday.
While inmates cannot be forced to undergo testing, a COVID-19 test is offered to all inmates in “affected areas” when an outbreak occurs, Strimple said. Those who refuse testing must quarantine for 14 days to ensure that they don’t spread the virus, she added.
“NDCS takes the management of COVID very seriously, and we will continue to address outbreaks as they become apparent,” Strimple said.
