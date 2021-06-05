Nebraska prosecutor reprimanded for scheme to let offenders skip town, avoid jail

Wickham wrote that Bowers agreed to allow the man to get out before trial, provided that he left the state. “As long as he remained out of Nebraska, he would not be extradited for his failure to appear,” Wickham wrote.

In notes from a 2014 hearing, Judge Noakes wrote: “Counsel for defendant believes defendant has left the state.” Court records indicate that the case is still pending, seven years later.

Wickham said that case differed from other cases in which Bowers required defendants to plead guilty or no contest before allowing them to flee.

For his part, Wickham noted that the deals — which he referred to as “banishment” plea bargains — were beneficial to his clients. And his job was to get good deals for them.

“Although they got exactly what was requested, my conduct did not live up to the responsibilities I have as (a) lawyer,” he wrote. “This clearly was not proper and the county attorney and myself should have disclosed the entirety of both plea agreements to the court ... that (these defendants) would (not) be appearing and had left the State of Nebraska with no intention of returning.”