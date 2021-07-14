Nebraska railcar-cleaning company and owners plead guilty after deadly explosion

According to court documents, the company failed to implement worker safety standards and then tried to cover that up during an inspection by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In addition, the company mishandled hazardous wastes removed from rail tanker cars during the cleaning process.

Six months after the explosion, the company was cited for 33 safety violations by OSHA. The agency also fined the company nearly $1 million. Two years before the explosion, OSHA had found eight serious violations, and the company had to pay $7,000 in penalties.

The Braithwaites are set to be sentenced Oct. 25. Steven Braithwaite faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a fine of more than $750,000. Adam Braithwaite is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of more than $1.25 million.

The company is facing a maximum penalty of five years' probation and a fine of more than $9.5 million.

"Worker safety standards and environmental regulations are not just meaningless rules made up by faceless bureaucrats,” acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp of the District of Nebraska said in a press release. “They address real-world safety issues, and failure to abide by them can cost lives."

The guilty pleas "emphasize the grave consequences of cutting corners, not only for the workers who are meant to be protected, but also for the employers who fail to live up to their responsibilities," Sharp said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.