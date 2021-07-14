Nebraska railcar-cleaning company and owners plead guilty after deadly explosion

A Nebraska railcar-cleaning company and its two owners have pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a 2015 railcar explosion that killed two people and injured a third.
On April 14, 2015, employees of Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services LLC entered a tanker car near First and Hickory Streets in Omaha to clean it.
Prosecutors said the tanker car was not tested for levels of benzene, a highly flammable chemical, and the car wasn't continuously monitored for explosive levels of gases. About an hour after the workers were sent into the tanker car, its contents exploded, killing Adrian LaPour, 44, and Dallas Foulk, 40. A third man, Joe Coschka, was knocked off the car but escaped serious injury.
In federal court Monday, Steven Braithwaite, president and owner of Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating worker safety standards that resulted in the workers’ deaths and knowingly endangering others by violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
His brother, Adam Braithwaite, vice president and a minority owner of the company, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating worker safety standards that resulted in the workers’ deaths, two counts of falsification of records in a federal investigation and perjury. The company pleaded guilty to all 21 of the counts with which it was charged in the indictment.
According to court documents, the company failed to implement worker safety standards and then tried to cover that up during an inspection by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In addition, the company mishandled hazardous wastes removed from rail tanker cars during the cleaning process.
Six months after the explosion, the company was cited for 33 safety violations by OSHA. The agency also fined the company nearly $1 million. Two years before the explosion, OSHA had found eight serious violations, and the company had to pay $7,000 in penalties.
The Braithwaites are set to be sentenced Oct. 25. Steven Braithwaite faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a fine of more than $750,000. Adam Braithwaite is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of more than $1.25 million.
The company is facing a maximum penalty of five years' probation and a fine of more than $9.5 million.
"Worker safety standards and environmental regulations are not just meaningless rules made up by faceless bureaucrats,” acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp of the District of Nebraska said in a press release. “They address real-world safety issues, and failure to abide by them can cost lives."
The guilty pleas "emphasize the grave consequences of cutting corners, not only for the workers who are meant to be protected, but also for the employers who fail to live up to their responsibilities," Sharp said.