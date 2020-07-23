Nebraska’s new lethal injection drugs came from Gretna pharmacy

One of the invoices from Community Pharmacy alluded to the difficulty in obtaining such drugs: “Since most of the products needed are rare in our world, we are going to have to bill for most of all of it. For payment, we could take a cash payment or a check written to CPS.”

Moore, who spent 38 years on death row, was condemned for the execution-style slayings of two Omaha cab drivers, Reuel Van Ness and Maynard Helgeland, in 1979.

Danielle Conrad, the ACLU of Nebraska's executive director, said that after years of waiting, the public finally got access to records they were entitled to from the beginning.

“Today is another win for open government and the ACLU was proud to be a part of the effort to shine a bright light on the source of the lethal injection drugs utilized by the State of Nebraska as it rushed to carry out an execution shrouded in secrecy from start to finish," she said.

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in May that state officials must release documents revealing where Nebraska got the lethal injection drugs used to execute Moore in 2018.