Nebraska’s new lethal injection drugs came from Gretna pharmacy

LINCOLN — A Gretna, Nebraska, company, Community Pharmacy Services, obtained the four drugs used in the August 2018 execution of double-murderer Carey Dean Moore, the state's first execution in 21 years.
The supplier was revealed in public documents released late Thursday by the Nebraska Department of Corrections after the ACLU of Nebraska, The World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star sued for their release.
The owner of the company, Kyle Janssen, issued a statement shortly after the records were released saying that Community Pharmacy Services regretted its decision to sell those drugs, and would never provide drugs to Nebraska or any other correctional department.
"I regretted the decision as it does not align with our company’s values to provide the best patient care and customer service to the long-term care industry," Janssen said in the statement.
Janssen said the pharmacy was hired to manage pharmacy operations for the Corrections facilities from 2016-2018. As part of that contract, the state asked the company to legally sell drugs to the department. The company followed all federal Drug Enforcement Administration protocols, and understood the potential use of those drugs, Janssen said.
Nebraska used a novel, four-drug cocktail to execute Moore. Because it was the first time it was used in a lethal injection execution, questions were raised about whether it would cause undue pain and suffering.
Afterward, state officials said the four drugs — which cost $8,000 — were effective in carrying out the death penalty.
The four drugs used were diazepam (a sedative), fentanyl (a powerful opioid painkiller), cisatracurium (a paralyzing drug intended to stop the inmate’s breathing) and potassium chloride (a drug that causes heart attack in high doses).
The records released Thursday indicated that the drugs were tested for purity by the State Crime Lab, a Nebraska Department of Agriculture lab in Yutan, Nebraska, and a private lab in Minnesota.
The manufacturers of the cisatracurium used in the execution, Frensenius Kabi, a German company, had sued the state unsuccessfully to block the use of its drugs in the execution, saying that had not been obtained by an authorized representative.
Obtaining drugs to carry out lethal injections has been a roadblock in the U.S. for years, with several pharmaceutical companies blocking their use. That, in turn, has raised concerns about the source of the drugs that are being used, and their purity and effectiveness.
One of the invoices from Community Pharmacy alluded to the difficulty in obtaining such drugs: “Since most of the products needed are rare in our world, we are going to have to bill for most of all of it. For payment, we could take a cash payment or a check written to CPS.”
Moore, who spent 38 years on death row, was condemned for the execution-style slayings of two Omaha cab drivers, Reuel Van Ness and Maynard Helgeland, in 1979.
Danielle Conrad, the ACLU of Nebraska's executive director, said that after years of waiting, the public finally got access to records they were entitled to from the beginning.
“Today is another win for open government and the ACLU was proud to be a part of the effort to shine a bright light on the source of the lethal injection drugs utilized by the State of Nebraska as it rushed to carry out an execution shrouded in secrecy from start to finish," she said.
The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in May that state officials must release documents revealing where Nebraska got the lethal injection drugs used to execute Moore in 2018.
The ruling marked a victory for the newspapers and the ACLU of Nebraska, which had sued the state Corrections Department for denying their separate public records requests.
The state argued that the records should be confidential because they could lead to the identification of members of the execution team. Those identities are protected under state law.
But the high court rejected the state’s arguments, saying that they “contradict the text of Nebraska’s public records statutes and are adverse to this court’s public records precedent.” It ordered the department to redact confidential portions of the documents, such as the names of execution team members, and release the rest.
The three entities went to court after corrections officials withheld documents that each had sought in separate Freedom of Information Act requests. The requests were filed before Moore’s execution and after prison officials announced that they had obtained supplies of four drugs they planned to use for an execution.
The documents at issue include purchase orders, chemical analysis reports, communications with the drug supplier, federal Drug Enforcement Administration forms, invoices, inventory logs and a photograph of the packaging in which the drugs arrived.
