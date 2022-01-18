Nebraska’s overcrowded, understaffed prisons: Costly, unsafe for prisoners and guards

“You have staff that are completely exhausted, mentally drained,” Sanchez said. “They’re getting slammed with overtime. They’re getting to the point where they’re putting staff at risk. If a huge staff assault were to happen, we wouldn’t have enough staff to cover that.”

Often, correctional officers don’t find out they’re working a 16-hour overtime shift until 30 minutes before they had expected to leave, Myers and Sanchez said.

Sanchez said she averaged about five hours of sleep between shifts.

“Once they get into this vortex … it makes it impossible for them … to remain vigilant, to think not only about the safety of themselves and their colleagues, but also of all the detained people,” said Dr. Homer Venters, former chief medical officer of the New York City jail system.

During her time at the State Penitentiary, tension between staff and inmates felt “so thick you could literally choke on it,” Sanchez said.

“A lot of inmates…now realize that this is not a staff-caused problem,” Sanchez said. “A lot of them have grown to understand that we don’t like it as much as they do. And I can’t say I blame them for being angry. I would get angry too.”