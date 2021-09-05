Nebraska State Fair sues nonprofit, alleging misuse of Aksarben Stock Show name

Harder is the president of the new nonprofit, while Trent Loos, of Litchfield, is the vice president, and his wife is the secretary.

They obtained the legal rights to the Aksarben Stock Show logo via a filing with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

Such filings are routinely approved if no one else has filed a corporate name or logo (referred to as a “service mark” in the lawsuit) that is identical or closely related, which appeared to be the case with the Aksarben Stock Show name and logo.

The State Fair wants the name and logo back and, in the lawsuit, says Harder and the Looses have refused to relinquish them. The fair claims that deceives the public, violates the state’s deceptive trade practices act and harms the event, which is slated to be held at the fair’s barns in Grand Island on Sept. 24-26.

The stock show was moved to Grand Island and the State Fair’s modern livestock pavilions in 2017 after staging it at the CHI Health Center Omaha — where elevators had to be used to transport cattle — became too difficult.