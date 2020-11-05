 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 13-year-old driver following high-speed chase
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 13-year-old driver following high-speed chase

The kid, authorities say, had a fast Jeep, some booze and an attitude.

More than enough to land in jail.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a 13-year-old South Dakota girl led a trooper on an erratic, high speed chase Wednesday and then attempted to punch the trooper in the face. The girl was taken to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of a half-dozen charges.

According to the patrol, the chase started about 11 p.m. when the trooper saw what turned out to be a stolen Jeep Wrangler traveling south out of Madison on U.S. 81 without lights. Traveling erratically at speeds ranging from 80 mph to 110 mph, the Jeep reached the Columbus area, where the trooper discontinued the chase out of concern for public safety.

A short time later, authorities got a 911 call that the Jeep was at a motel in Humphrey, which is between Columbus and Madison. The trooper went back to Humphrey where he found the girl with the Jeep. As he attempted to talk with the girl, she tried to punch him in the face multiple times, according to the patrol.

The patrol said the girl had been the driver of the Jeep. She was taken into custody on suspicion of the following charges: felony flight to avoid arrest, obstruction, assaulting an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, minor in possession, and open alcohol container.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

