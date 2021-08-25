Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valentine man on suspicion of murder

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Valentine man on suspicion of murder after a 52-year-old woman was found dead.

Early Tuesday, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in Kilgore. The Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist in the investigation.

Law enforcement officers sought the public’s help in finding the two people thought to have been involved in the disturbance. Tuesday afternoon, troopers found Kevin Kilmer, 25, of Valentine, hiding in a wooded area. He was taken into custody and driven to the hospital in Valentine to be cleared because of the day's high temperatures.

Later Tuesday, 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss, the second person thought to have been involved in the disturbance, was found dead of an apparent homicide.

After further investigation, the patrol said, Kilmer was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Cherry County Jail.

The patrol said the investigation into the incident is continuing.