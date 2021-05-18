 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol confiscates 186 pounds of pot during traffic stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two Virginia residents after finding 186 pounds of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop.

About 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper spotted an eastbound Dodge Charger whose driver failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder as it was exiting Interstate 80 at the Giltner exit, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said. Giltner is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Island. 

Pot bust near Giltner, 5/15

During the traffic stop along Interstate 80 on Saturday, a Nebraska State Patrol dog smelled pot in the car. A search of the vehicle uncovered 186 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed packages.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Suffolk, Virginia, and a passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. Both were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

