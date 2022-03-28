 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol finds 102 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

A traffic stop along Interstate 80 southeast of Grand Island led to the arrest of a California man who officials said was transporting 102 pounds of marijuana.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper spotted an eastbound Chevy Tahoe with a license plate violation about 11:10 a.m. Saturday near the Giltner exit. The trooper detected “criminal activity” and searched the vehicle and found the pot.

State troopers arrested and booked a 36-year-old man from Stockton, Calif., into the Hamilton County Jail on charges of possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.

