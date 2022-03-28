Nebraska State Patrol finds 102 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

A traffic stop along Interstate 80 southeast of Grand Island led to the arrest of a California man who officials said was transporting 102 pounds of marijuana.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper spotted an eastbound Chevy Tahoe with a license plate violation about 11:10 a.m. Saturday near the Giltner exit. The trooper detected “criminal activity” and searched the vehicle and found the pot.

State troopers arrested and booked a 36-year-old man from Stockton, Calif., into the Hamilton County Jail on charges of possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.