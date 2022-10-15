 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol finds 103 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

State troopers arrested a New York woman Thursday after they discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle.

A trooper stopped the SUV, a Mazda CX9, around 10:15 a.m. Mountain time near Sunol, Nebraska, because the driver was speeding, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The trooper initiated a search after suspecting criminal activity and discovered about 103 pounds of marijuana concealed in luggage in the rear of the SUV, according to the news release.

The driver, a 48-year-old resident of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than 1 pound of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. She was lodged in the Cheyenne County Jail, according to the patrol.

Sunol is about 390 miles west of Omaha.

