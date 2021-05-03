Nebraska State Patrol finds 400-plus pounds of pot inside ATMs, van

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a Florida man after a traffic stop that uncovered more than 400 pounds of marijuana stashed inside ATMs, a safe and a tote.

About 10 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw that the driver of a Mercedes sprinter van failed to use a turn signal when exiting Interstate 80 at Giltner, which is southeast of Grand Island. The trooper pulled the van over.

A patrol K-9 then indicated that a controlled substance was in the van.

Troopers found 14 ATMs, a large safe and a plastic tote that were full of packages of marijuana, a patrol spokesman said. The Grand Island Fire Department helped open the ATMs and the safe.

The total weight of the marijuana packages was 426 pounds, the spokesman said. About $9,000 also was found inside a duffel bag in the front seat.

A 36-year-old man from Cooper City, Florida, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug violation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.