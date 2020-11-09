Nebraska State Patrol has issued 900-plus tickets for speeding over 100 mph this year

The Nebraska State Patrol has issued 902 tickets to motorists driving over 100 mph in the first 10 months of this year — a 68% increase over the previous five-year average.

Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc has said that his troopers have seen an increase in drivers going well above the speed limit across the state since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

The months with the largest number of tickets for driving more than 100 mph were July, with 142 tickets, and May, with 126. August and September followed closely with 100 and 98 tickets issued, respectively.

The monthly and year-to-date numbers are staggering compared with the first 10 months of the 2015 to 2019 average. Troopers issued an average of 538 tickets from January to October in that five-year period.

The highest monthly average from 2015 to 2019 was August, which reached 70 tickets. Since the pandemic arrived in March this year, there hasn’t been a month when fewer than 80 speeding tickets were issued for driving 100 mph or faster.

Bolduc said that especially with winter conditions arriving, motorists need to heed the speed limit and drive safe.