Nebraska State Patrol identifies woman found dead in Clay County

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified a woman found dead Wednesday in Clay County in what is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators believe 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus was the individual whose body was found along Road 26 east of Harvard, according to a press release from the patrol.

Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16.

The patrol is investigating the incident as a homicide, but believes there is no ongoing threat to the public, the release said.

The body was discovered by a person working in the area who reported it to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, according to the release. The Sheriff's Office asked the patrol to conduct the investigation.

Harvard is about 20 miles east of Hastings.