Nebraska State Patrol K-9 Bane dies: 'Rest easy, pup. We'll take it from here'

Bane, a K-9 with the Nebraska State Patrol responsible for uncovering more than 1,500 pounds of drugs, died Sept. 25 from medical complications, according to a post on the patrol's Facebook page.
The 7-year-old Belgian Malinois had served with the patrol since 2015. During his career, Bane located 1,560 pounds of drugs, helped apprehend 22 suspects and turned up $1.5 million in cash that was suspected of having been used in criminal activity, the post said.
"That's a career to be proud of, RIP," a patrol employee wrote. Bane also was honored on the patrol's Twitter account.
"Thank you for five years of dedication to the people of Nebraska, Bane," the Twitter post read. "Rest easy, pup. We’ll take it from here."
