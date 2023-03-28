The Nebraska State Patrol found and rescued a Utah teenager who had been reported missing during a traffic stop in the Panhandle.

In a press release, the state patrol reported that around 3:05 p.m. Sunday, a trooper stopped a Honda Accord after noticing the driver, a 29-year-old man, was driving on the shoulder eastbound on Interstate 80 near Chappell in Deuel County.

During the traffic stop, according to the release, the trooper discovered that one of the passengers was a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Bountiful, Utah. The man was also from Bountiful.

The state patrol arrested the man on suspicion of child abuse that did not result in an injury. He was taken to the jail in neighboring Cheyenne County. The teen was placed in protective custody.

The state patrol said the investigation is ongoing and is being done with cooperation from the Bountiful Police Department.