Nebraska State Patrol says man stole cruiser, then crashed it, suffering serious injuries
Nebraska State Patrol says man stole cruiser, then crashed it, suffering serious injuries

A California man and a Chicago woman were arrested Sunday after the man crashed a stolen Nebraska State Patrol cruiser near Sidney, according to the patrol.

Early in the afternoon, a trooper stopped Dontey Ollie, 29, and Zakiya Rowe, 28, after the Cadillac SUV the two were traveling in was clocked going 92 mph west on Interstate 80, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

According to the press release, another trooper arrived to assist in a search of the vehicle, in which a pound of marijuana, a large sum of money and a handgun were found. The troopers went to place the occupants under arrest when Ollie climbed into the driver’s seat of the patrol cruiser.

Ollie almost hit a trooper when he drove away, according to the press release, as he headed west. One trooper followed in the other cruiser for about 3 miles, when Ollie lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting Ollie, who suffered serious injuries. Ollie was taken to a hospital in Sidney, then flown to Loveland, Colorado.

The State Patrol has asked the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Rowe was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana and jailed in Sidney.

