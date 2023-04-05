The Nebraska State Patrol found two kids reported missing from Colorado during a traffic stop near York early Wednesday.

Around 12:45 a.m., a trooper stopped a Chevrolet Colorado, which was traveling east on Interstate 80, after seeing the headlight was out. A press release said the trooper then discovered the license plates on the pickup belonged to a different vehicle and called for back up after finding the vehicle had been reported stolen in Colorado.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested. Troopers found the missing kids — a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl — in the pickup.

The driver was taken into York County Jail on suspicion of theft, kidnapping, violation of a protection order against one of the children, possession of an open alcohol container, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, false reporting and defective lighting.

The York County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol during the incident.