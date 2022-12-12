 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscate meth and marijuana in stops along I-80

  • 0

Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscated large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana last week during traffic stops on Interstate 80.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell, the patrol said Monday. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the car uncovered more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in tubs in the trunk. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Detroit, was arrested on suspicion of meth possession and possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a trooper saw an eastbound Chevy Suburban speeding on Interstate 80 near York. During the traffic stop, a York County Sheriff’s Office drug dog smelled a control substance in the SUV.

A search of the Suburban yielded 157 pounds of  marijuana, concealed in duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle, the patrol said. The driver, a 24-year-old woman from San Simeon, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. She was taken to the York County Jail.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

139 people released after deadly protests in Chad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert