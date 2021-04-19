Nebraska State Patrol will assist with security in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin trial

The Nebraska State Patrol is among the law enforcement agencies sending officers to the Twin Cities to assist with security as the trial of Derek Chauvin approaches a verdict.

Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said the officers were requested by Minnesota through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a partnership of state emergency management agencies. The Nebraska team will travel to Minnesota this week and will be stationed at state facilities, he said. Ohio also is sending officers, officials say.

Minnesota governmental leaders were broadly criticized last spring when more than 1,000 buildings and businesses were damaged during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd while being arrested. Chauvin, formerly a Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd until he stopped breathing.

This time, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other leaders have opted for a massive presence to maintain law and order.

