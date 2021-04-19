 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska State Patrol will assist with security in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin trial
0 comments

Nebraska State Patrol will assist with security in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin trial

The Nebraska State Patrol is among the law enforcement agencies sending officers to the Twin Cities to assist with security as the trial of Derek Chauvin approaches a verdict.

Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said the officers were requested by Minnesota through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a partnership of state emergency management agencies. The Nebraska team will travel to Minnesota this week and will be stationed at state facilities, he said. Ohio also is sending officers, officials say.

Minnesota governmental leaders were broadly criticized last spring when more than 1,000 buildings and businesses were damaged during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd while being arrested. Chauvin, formerly a Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd until he stopped breathing.

This time, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other leaders have opted for a massive presence to maintain law and order.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert