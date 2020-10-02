Nebraska State Penitentiary worker accused of unauthorized communication with inmate

A corporal at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Tonya Hendricks, 52, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Hendricks had been employed by the department since December and within that time has worked only at the State Penitentiary.

She has been placed on suspension and was booked into the Lancaster County jail, the department said.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

