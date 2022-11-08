 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska state trooper finds $20,000 worth of fentanyl pills in car stopped along I-80

  • 0
Fentanyl found in car on I-80 near Gibbon

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills worth about $20,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Gibbon.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills worth an estimated $20,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, a trooper checked on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near Gibbon, which is east of Kearney. The trooper reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car.

In a search of the driver, the trooper found a pouch containing approximately 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a small amount of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia, the patrol said.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota, was arrested on drug-related charges and taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why might live election results fluctuate?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert