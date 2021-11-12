 Skip to main content
Nebraska state trooper finds 33 pounds of meth during I-80 traffic stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscated 33 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $132,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, a trooper stopped an eastbound Nissan Altima near the Aurora exit. During the traffic stop, the patrol said, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 33 pounds of meth in a duffle bag in the trunk of the car. The trooper determined that the meth was in the possession of the 39-year-old passenger, a man from Phoenix, Arizona.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and possession with intent to distribute and taken to the Hamilton County Jail. The driver was released.

A patrol spokesman said investigators estimate the meth would sell for $4,000 on the street.

Bob Glissmann

