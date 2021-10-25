Nebraska state trooper finds more than 130 pounds of pot, loaded handgun during I-80 stop

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested two people after finding more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

About 1:50 p.m. Friday, a trooper saw an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 near Aurora, the patrol said Monday. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the SUV.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found 132 pounds of marijuana in several duffel bags. The trooper also found a loaded handgun in a compartment in the passenger door.

The 24-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger, both of Columbia, South Carolina, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than a pound, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm during a drug violation. Both men were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.