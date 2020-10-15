Nebraska state troopers arrest 17-year-old driver whose car hit 130 mph during chase

Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old boy and three other teens after a pursuit west of Grand Island that reached speeds of 130 mph.

The driver faces charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, plus other traffic violations.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper recorded the teen, driving a Hyundai Genesis, at 111 mph eastbound on Interstate 80 near Grand Island about 12:10 a.m. Thursday. The trooper pulled the car over, but the boy drove the car forward and stopped several times before fleeing.

The trooper followed the car, which continued east on I-80, at one point hitting 130 mph. The driver exited near Giltner and went south on a county road.

After about two miles, the car stopped and three people got out before the car sped up again. Minutes later, the driver stopped the car again and the trooper took him into custody.

Authorities said the pursuit lasted roughly seven minutes.

The teen passengers in the car were ticketed on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

