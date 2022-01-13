Nebraska state troopers arrest kidnapping suspect, rescue woman handcuffed in truck

Nebraska state troopers arrested an Indiana man suspected of kidnapping a 44-year-old woman who was handcuffed inside the pickup truck he was driving across Nebraska.

The 52-year-old man, from DeMotte, Indiana, was booked at the Hall County Jail in Grand Island, awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Nebraska state troopers were told by Indiana authorities that the man and a kidnapping victim would be traveling west on Interstate 80. Troopers then spotted the man's Chevrolet Silverado. Indiana officials had issued a warrant for the arrest of the man, who was thought to have several firearms in his pickup truck.

About 8:20 p.m., troopers attempted to stop the truck near Grand Island, but the man drove the pickup through the median to switch directions and head east.

A patrol SWAT team followed and performed a tactical maneuver to stop the truck. The man was taken in custody without any further incident. Troopers found numerous firearms in the cab of the pickup, a patrol spokesman said.

The woman told troopers that she had been handcuffed by the man to the inside of the truck during the drive from Indiana to Nebraska.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.