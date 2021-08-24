Nebraska state troopers find 11 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop near Lexington

Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 11 pounds of fentanyl during a Monday night traffic stop in Dawson County.

About 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper spotted an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80 near Lexington, the patrol said Tuesday. The trooper stopped the car. The trooper and a Dawson County sheriff's deputy then saw marijuana inside the vehicle.

The officers searched the car and found a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl.

The patrol said that using estimates provided by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, 11 pounds of fentanyl could contain about 2.5 million lethal doses.

The BMW driver, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and other charges. He was taken to the Dawson County Jail.

