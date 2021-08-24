 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska state troopers find 11 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop near Lexington
0 comments

Nebraska state troopers find 11 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop near Lexington

Fentanyl found during traffic stop near Lexington

Nebraska State Patrol troopers found a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl during a Monday night traffic stop. 

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 11 pounds of fentanyl during a Monday night traffic stop in Dawson County.

About 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper spotted an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80 near Lexington, the patrol said Tuesday. The trooper stopped the car. The trooper and a Dawson County sheriff's deputy then saw marijuana inside the vehicle.

The officers searched the car and found a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl.

The patrol said that using estimates provided by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, 11 pounds of fentanyl could contain about 2.5 million lethal doses.

The BMW driver, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and other charges. He was taken to the Dawson County Jail.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert