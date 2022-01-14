Nebraska state troopers find 130 pounds of pot and a handgun during traffic stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested two people after finding 130 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a Ford Explorer fail to signal a turn after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 360, near Waco. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the Explorer uncovered 130 pounds of pot in duffel bags in the cargo area. Troopers also found a handgun in the SUV.

The male driver, a 24-year-old resident of Summerfield, Florida, and a 29-year-old female passenger of Belleview, Florida, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm during a drug violation. Both were taken to the York County Jail.

