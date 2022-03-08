Nebraska state troopers find 25,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested two people after finding thousands of what they suspect are fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

About 3:40 p.m. Monday, the patrol said, a trooper spotted an eastbound Acura TSX speeding on Interstate 80 near Lexington. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the car and found numerous bags containing about 25,000 fentanyl pills as well as about 2 pounds of cocaine and 6 grams of marijuana.

Although the street value of fentanyl can vary, the estimated street value of the pills is at least $100,000, a patrol spokesman said.

The 24-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger, both of Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession with intent to deliver an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce. Both men were taken to the Dawson County Jail.