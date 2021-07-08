Nebraska state troopers find 262 pounds of pot in California man's van

Troopers who stopped a van along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska confiscated more than 260 pounds of marijuana from a California man.

About 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper stopped an eastbound Ford Transit van for driving on the shoulder of I-80 near Lexington. During the traffic stop, the patrol said, a patrol dog detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 262 pounds of marijuana in large boxes in the van's cargo area. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Ceres, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and was taken to the Dawson County Jail.