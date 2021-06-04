Nebraska state troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop near Cozad

The cocaine was found after 1 p.m. Thursday when a trooper contacted a motorist at the Cozad interchange of Interstate 80. During the encounter, the patrol said Friday, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

The 31-year-old driver, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was accompanied by an adult female and a small child. The driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than 140 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and child abuse/neglect. He was taken to the Dawson County Jail. The female passenger was released with the child, the patrol said.