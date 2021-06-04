Nebraska state troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $1 million near Cozad

Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 55 pounds of cocaine — with an estimated street value of $1 million — in a vehicle during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near Cozad.

The cocaine was found after 1 p.m. Thursday when a trooper contacted a motorist at the Cozad interchange of Interstate 80. During the encounter, the patrol said Friday, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found the cocaine hidden in floor compartments. A small amount of marijuana also was found in the vehicle.

The 31-year-old driver, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was accompanied by an adult female and a small child. The driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than 140 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and child abuse/neglect. He was taken to the Dawson County Jail. The female passenger was released with the child, the patrol said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.