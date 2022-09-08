Nebraska state troopers find $750,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop on I-80

A Nebraska state trooper found more than 380 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco.

The trooper stopped an eastbound Chrysler van on I-80 between York and Seward around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday after observing the driver of the van commit multiple traffic violations, according to a patrol press release. The trooper then smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

The trooper searched the van and found 387 pounds of marijuana hidden inside carboard boxes. The estimated street value of the marijuana is around $750,000, the patrol said.

The driver of the van, a 40-year-old man from Sandy Springs, Georgia, was arrested and taken to the York County Jail.