Nebraska state troopers find 770 pounds of pot during traffic stop near Seward
Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested two California men after finding 770 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Seward.

A search of a cargo van that was stopped near Seward led to the seizure of 770 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed in the van's cargo area.

At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted a cargo van that was speeding and failing to signal as it headed east on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the trooper could smell marijuana coming from inside the van. A search of the vehicle uncovered 770 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed in the van's cargo area.

The 29-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger, both of Redwood Valley, California, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Both were taken to the Seward County Jail.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

