Nebraska state troopers find 770 pounds of pot during traffic stop near Seward

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested two California men after finding 770 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Seward.

At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted a cargo van that was speeding and failing to signal as it headed east on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the trooper could smell marijuana coming from inside the van. A search of the vehicle uncovered 770 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed in the van's cargo area.

The 29-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger, both of Redwood Valley, California, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Both were taken to the Seward County Jail.

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.