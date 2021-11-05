Nebraska state troopers find meth, pot and cocaine during I-80 traffic stop

Nebraska State Patrol confiscated methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hall County.

About 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a trooper stopped an eastbound Audi Q7 for speeding near Grand Island, the patrol said. The trooper could see marijuana in plain sight inside the car. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found more than eight pounds of meth, five pounds of marijuana and 10 ounces of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drugs was around $45,000, said Cody Thomas, a patrol spokesman.

The 41-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 48 and 28, all of San Francisco, were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. The three men were taken to the Hall County Jail.

