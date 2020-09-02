Nebraska Supreme Court hears arguments for, against putting gambling on ballot

That’s because of a federal law that allows Indian tribes to negotiate pacts to open gambling facilities on tribal lands within the borders of states that permit them.

Barry argued that any new tribal casinos would still require governmental action, conducted in the open.

“There is no hidden authorization of Indian gaming,” he said. “This action is a matter of public record.”

The Nebraska Constitution has prohibited games of chance since its inception in the mid-1800s. But over the years, amendments have allowed limited exceptions, including horse racing, bingo, keno and the Nebraska Lottery.

If this set of initiatives were passed and implemented, race tracks near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Columbus, Hastings and Grand Island would be eligible to host expanded gambling.

The state’s horseracing industry, beset by competition from other forms of gambling in Iowa and nearby states, views the casino initiatives as a possible life-saver.

Supporters have pointed to their own study, which indicates casinos at the six tracks would generate more than $300 million a year in gambling revenue and create 4,500 new jobs.