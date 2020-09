Nebraska Supreme Court hears arguments for, against putting gambling on ballot

Their lawyers argued that the sponsors divided the plan into three separate initiatives so they would comply with the state law requiring ballot measures to deal with a single issue.

In a legal brief, David Lopez, representing gambling opponent Richard Loveless, described the collection of initiatives as a “fundamentally deceptive, multi-subject constitutional amendment measure.”

“The underlying Constitutional Initiative, by its plain text, would have Nebraska voters believe they are simply authorizing the expansion of gambling at licensed racetracks,” he said in the brief. “In reality, it would additionally — and automatically — authorize full-scale casino gambling on tribal lands across Nebraska.”

Andre Barry, an attorney representing a pro-casino group called Keep the Money in Nebraska, said the statute states in simple language that “Initiative measures shall contain only one subject.”

He said the anti-gambling groups’ lengthy legal briefs are trying to muddy the waters.

“They spend 122 pages trying to wring new meaning out of those seven words,” Barry said.