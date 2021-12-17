Nebraska Supreme Court rejects another lawsuit involving sovereign immunity

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected another negligence lawsuit against a government agency, dismissing a Nebraska inmate's claim that state prison officials failed to protect him from another inmate who had killed his brother.
The issue of when state and local governments have sovereign immunity from lawsuits has sparked controversy in a trio of court rulings in recent years. A bill that would change state law is scheduled to be debated by the Nebraska Legislature early in the 2022 session.
Friday's ruling concerned Cameron Williams, an inmate who had been stabbed in a gang-related retaliation.
Williams, who was serving 24 to 50 years for attempted second-degree murder and other felonies, alleged that the Nebraska Department of Corrections had failed to adhere to its own "keep separate" policies by placing Jonathan Armendariz — who had been convicted in the murder of Williams' brother in 2011 — in the same facility.
Williams was serving time at the Tecumseh State Prison when, in October 2017, he learned that Armendariz was also being housed at Tecumseh. Williams' mother, who had not been informed that Armendariz had been transferred to Tecumseh months earlier, asked that her son be moved to another prison for his safety.
Prison officials assured Williams and his mother that Armendariz was not a threat because he was housed in the special management unit, or solitary confinement, away from the general prison population.
But, despite repeated requests by Williams to transfer out of Tecumseh, Armendariz was released from solitary confinement in May 2018 and housed in the same unit as Williams.
Williams, according to the Supreme Court ruling, said he had “no choice but to protect himself,” so he assaulted Armendariz. That landed Williams in solitary confinement for five days. Later, Williams was transferred to the State Penitentiary in Lincoln after several requests from his mother.
But on Sept. 22, 2018, two inmates stabbed Williams several times in his cell. Prison officials said their "Gang Intel" was that the attack was in retaliation for Williams’ assault on Armendariz.
That prompted a negligence lawsuit by Williams, claiming that prison officials knew he was in danger yet failed to protect him. He asked for damages to cover future lost wages, disabilities and medical costs.
But Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret dismissed the lawsuit because it arose out of “multiple layers of assault/battery.”
The Supreme Court, in a rare split decision, upheld the dismissal, again ruling that the state is protected from claims arising out of an assault under "sovereign immunity." That is a long-held common law doctrine based on the idea that "the king" cannot be sued.
The court cited two recent — and controversial — decisions involving negligence claims against the state.
One ruling involved a lawsuit brought by the family of Terry Berry, a 22-year-old inmate who was choked to death in 2017 by a cellmate serving life for murder, Patrick Schroeder. The assault happened after the pair were double bunked in a solitary confinement cell designed for a single prisoner, and after Schroeder objected to the arrangement.
The court, in another split decision, ruled that while the assault of Berry was "horrific," the state was immune from lawsuits that arise out of an assault.
A similar ruling came out of a claim filed by an Omaha woman who was held hostage and sexually assaulted by an ex-boyfriend in 2016. The victim alleged that 911 dispatchers were negligent in not dispatching help quickly enough and preventing the assault. Two of her brothers where shot and killed by the ex-boyfriend during the ordeal.
The Supreme Court threw out the lawsuit, again ruling that sovereign immunity bars the claim because it arose from an assault.
The rulings reversed a 2007 decision by the Supreme Court, which had ruled that the Omaha Public Schools were negligent for failing to protect a 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in a restroom at Burke High School.
Supreme Court Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman has dissented in all three rulings. On Friday, she wrote that the majority of the court "continues to get it backwards" by allowing the government to be "dangerously negligent with impunity and immunity if a nonstate actor later perpetrates an expected assault."
Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, is expected to be debated early in the session that starts Jan. 5. It would make governments liable if they negligently fail to protect someone to whom they owe a "duty of care."
