Nebraska Supreme Court rejects another lawsuit involving sovereign immunity

Prison officials assured Williams and his mother that Armendariz was not a threat because he was housed in the special management unit, or solitary confinement, away from the general prison population.

But, despite repeated requests by Williams to transfer out of Tecumseh, Armendariz was released from solitary confinement in May 2018 and housed in the same unit as Williams.

Williams, according to the Supreme Court ruling, said he had “no choice but to protect himself,” so he assaulted Armendariz. That landed Williams in solitary confinement for five days. Later, Williams was transferred to the State Penitentiary in Lincoln after several requests from his mother.

But on Sept. 22, 2018, two inmates stabbed Williams several times in his cell. Prison officials said their "Gang Intel" was that the attack was in retaliation for Williams’ assault on Armendariz.

That prompted a negligence lawsuit by Williams, claiming that prison officials knew he was in danger yet failed to protect him. He asked for damages to cover future lost wages, disabilities and medical costs.

But Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret dismissed the lawsuit because it arose out of “multiple layers of assault/battery.”