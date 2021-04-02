Nebraska Supreme Court rejects appeal of inmate hurt in 2015 prison riot

LINCOLN — A Nebraska prison inmate who claimed the state was negligent for allowing him to be attacked and injured during a 2015 prison riot lost his appeal with the State Supreme Court on Friday.
John Wizinsky, then an inmate at the Tecumseh State Prison, had filed a civil lawsuit against the state, alleging that the state failed to protect him from other, rioting inmates during a riot that left two inmates dead and two housing units ransacked.
Wizinsky, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and diabetes, maintained that his medical conditions were exacerbated by the riot, that he was blocked, during the several hours inmates took over his housing unit, from taking his insulin, and that he was struck in the head.
Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman rejected the inmate's claims after a four-day trial. And on Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court, in a 13-page ruling, upheld that decision. The ruling involved a controversial state law that provides sovereign immunity for the state, in most cases, from civil lawsuits.
The high court ruled that the state's reaction to the riot fell under the exception involving "a discretionary function or duty" that requires a policy judgment.
In the case of a prison riot, the court ruled that "the chaotic circumstances of a riot is a classic example of an activity requiring the exercise of discretion" and that a prison supervisor, in charge when the riot broke out, had exercised due care in reacting and deploying riot-reaction squads.
A prison security expert, called by the state to testify, said the prison had a plan for dealing with prison riots and, at the time, had met the minimum staffing requirement for the 960-bed prison of 57.
The issue of sovereign immunity, and the Nebraska Supreme Court's interpretation of the State Tort Claims Act, came under fire after the court recently rejected the appeal of the family of a prison inmate who had been murdered four years ago by his cellmate in a double-bunked solitary confinement cell designed for a single inmate.
The cellmate, Patrick Schroeder, who was serving a life sentence for murder, had told prison officials that he didn't want to be paired with Terry Berry, who was known as being obnoxious and was about to be released from prison. Four days after the two became cellmates, Berry was attacked and choked to death. Schroeder was ultimately sentenced to death for the murder.
Supreme Court Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman dissented in the Berry decision, arguing that sovereign immunity in cases involving assault and battery applies only when a government employee is responsible for the attack. The state, she reasoned, should be liable since prison officials made the decision to pair Berry with Schroeder, despite warning signs.
In Friday's ruling, the Supreme Court said that the purpose of the discretionary function exception is to "prevent judicial 'second-guessing' of legislative and administrative decisions grounded in social, economic, and political policy."
