Nebraska Supreme Court rejects appeal of inmate hurt in 2015 prison riot

The high court ruled that the state's reaction to the riot fell under the exception involving "a discretionary function or duty" that requires a policy judgment.

In the case of a prison riot, the court ruled that "the chaotic circumstances of a riot is a classic example of an activity requiring the exercise of discretion" and that a prison supervisor, in charge when the riot broke out, had exercised due care in reacting and deploying riot-reaction squads.

A prison security expert, called by the state to testify, said the prison had a plan for dealing with prison riots and, at the time, had met the minimum staffing requirement for the 960-bed prison of 57.

The issue of sovereign immunity, and the Nebraska Supreme Court's interpretation of the State Tort Claims Act, came under fire after the court recently rejected the appeal of the family of a prison inmate who had been murdered four years ago by his cellmate in a double-bunked solitary confinement cell designed for a single inmate.