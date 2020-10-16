Nebraska Supreme Court rejects appeal of man who abducted, killed Omaha woman

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected the appeal of a man who, when taken into custody in an auto theft case, surprisingly admitted to police that he'd dumped a woman's body in Fremont.

Jeremiah Connelly, who was convicted of murder in 2019, had asked the court to throw out his statements to police about the slaying because they were made before he was read the Miranda rights, which includes the right to remain silent.

Connelly, now 41 and serving a life sentence in prison, had been brought to Omaha police headquarters after being arrested on suspicion of stealing a car on Sept. 21, 2018. While waiting in the lobby for an interrogation room to open up, Connelly told his arresting officers, "You guys are worried about this petty auto theft when you should be worried about her life.”

Officers, who thought Connelly was delusional, later took him to an interview room where a detective noticed that his jeans were rolled up to his knees and his legs were red and swollen.

"Are you having an allergic reaction?" asked Sgt. Tammy Mitchell of the police department's auto theft unit.