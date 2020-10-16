Nebraska Supreme Court rejects challenge to payday lending measure

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court unanimously rejected Friday a challenge to a ballot initiative concerning payday loans off the November ballot.

If approved, Initiative 428 would cap payday loans in Nebraska at interest rates of 36%. Advocates for the initiative say interest rates on these loans are far too high, but opponents maintain the loans are one of the only ways for low-income individuals to borrow money.

Brian Chaney, who worked in the payday loan industry, challenged a ruling by Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen to place the issue on the ballot.

Chaney alleged that circulators of the petition did not read the full text of the initiative to individuals who signed, in violation of state law. He also claimed fraud on the part of some of the circulators, producing 188 affidavits from voters who signed the petition asking to withdraw their signatures, maintaining they would have objected had they been read the whole statute.

But the Supreme Court upheld a ruling by a Lancaster County District Court judge, who ruled that Nebraska law does not require the initiative to be read in full. Circulators, the court said, need only to give a briefsummary of the contents.

The Supreme Court also said there was no evidence of fraud by circulators.