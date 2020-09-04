Nebraska Supreme Court rejects lawsuit against state over murder of inmate by his cellmate

State law provides that sovereign immunity can be waived and the state can be sued at times. However, the court majority ruled that immunity applies in any claim "arising out of" an assault or battery.

The majority disavowed a previous Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Omaha Public School district to be sued in connection with a sexual assault by one student against another during school hours and on school property. The earlier ruling said the school could be sued over its alleged failure to protect the plaintiff student from acts of violence.

"That decision was wrong, and as such, we overrule it," the Friday decision said.

But Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman dissented, arguing that sovereign immunity in cases of assault and battery only applies when a government employee is responsible for the assault or battery. She said the OPS case had been correctly decided because it concerned the behavior of school employees prior to an assault by a nonemployee.

She said the suit filed by Berry's estate should likewise be allowed because it was focused on corrections employees' decision to put the two inmates together, rather than on the assault.