Nebraska Supreme Court rejects lawsuit against state over murder of inmate by his cellmate

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday ruled against the estate of a prisoner who had been choked to death by his cellmate.
The court tossed out a lawsuit Friday that claimed the state had been negligent in "double-bunking" Terry Berry, 22, with Patrick Schroeder, now 43, in a solitary confinement cell at the Tecumseh State Prison.
Schroeder attacked Berry five days after the two were put in the same cell. Berry died four days later, on April 19, 2017. Schroeder has admitted that he killed Berry and has since been sentenced to death.
The lawsuit alleged negligence and wrongful death on the part of prison officials who put the two together, despite warnings from a prison guard and objections from Schroeder.
Berry was known for his constant talking and was close to being released on parole at the time. Schroeder was known for his bad temper and was serving a life sentence for murder.
The Supreme Court dismissed the suit, saying that, although the assault was "horrific," the state was protected by sovereign immunity.
State law provides that sovereign immunity can be waived and the state can be sued at times. However, the court majority ruled that immunity applies in any claim "arising out of" an assault or battery.
The majority disavowed a previous Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Omaha Public School district to be sued in connection with a sexual assault by one student against another during school hours and on school property. The earlier ruling said the school could be sued over its alleged failure to protect the plaintiff student from acts of violence.
"That decision was wrong, and as such, we overrule it," the Friday decision said.
But Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman dissented, arguing that sovereign immunity in cases of assault and battery only applies when a government employee is responsible for the assault or battery. She said the OPS case had been correctly decided because it concerned the behavior of school employees prior to an assault by a nonemployee.
She said the suit filed by Berry's estate should likewise be allowed because it was focused on corrections employees' decision to put the two inmates together, rather than on the assault.
"Contrary to the majority, I read the complaint to allege negligence by the (prison) staff in a variety of ways, e.g., violating duty of care for inmates, not following regulations regarding the decision to double bunk, ignoring the known dangerous propensity of Schroeder, et cetera," she said.
Berry's death raised questions about the practice of double-bunking solitary confinement cells, which are designed to hold inmates who must be kept away from others for their own or others' safety.
