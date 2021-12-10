Nebraska Supreme Court rules that man was married twice, upholds bigamy conviction

Meanwhile, some time during this period, Johnson, the groom, asked a clerk how to “prevent the marriage from going through.”

The clerk told him the marriage was already valid, which led to the issuance of a new marriage license. It was signed by the couple, notarized and then signed by the minister who performed the wedding ceremony. The license was filed by the Clerk's Office in January of 2017, stating the couple had been married two years earlier.

But in about May of 2018, Peterson moved out. Among the evidence submitted in the case were text messages exchanged by the couple at the time in which they referred to each other as husband and wife.

Six months after Peterson moved out, Johnson applied for a marriage license with Natalie Forney. The couple were married on Nov. 15, 2018.

The dual marriage licenses came to light the following year after the first wife attempted to file her income taxes as "married filing jointly" with Johnson. The IRS had rejected her filing, informing her that Johnson had already filed income taxes as married filing jointly with Forney. That led to a police investigation, bigamy charges being filed, and rulings by both county court and district court judges that Johnson was guilty of bigamy.