Nebraska Supreme Court sides with Guatemalan mother who fought to keep her children

She ended up spending the next 21 months in custody, including time in jail, in an immigrant detention center and in the Lincoln Regional Center. The latter was to evaluate if she was mentally competent to stand trial. The evaluation showed that she was competent but had difficulty understanding the court process because of language and cultural differences and lack of education.

Juana eventually resolved the charges for using false documents and taking the children out of Nebraska in violation of the custody agreement with HHS. She was granted asylum, which allowed her to stay in the U.S., and was released in February 2020.

The State Supreme Court concluded that Juana's criminal offenses did not affect her fitness as a mother and were unlikely to happen again.

"Her lengthy stay in jail and detention was at least partially due to her vigorous defense of her right to remain in this country with her children, and we do not fault her for the vigor of that defense," the court said.

Chief Justice Mike Heavican added in a concurring opinion that HHS had failed in its responsibility to make "reasonable efforts" to reunify the family. He acknowledged the trying nature of child welfare jobs but implored HHS to do better.