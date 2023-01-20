Nebraska Supreme Court sides with state employees union in 'blue jeans' lawsuit

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state employees union Friday in a three-year lawsuit centered around whether employees can wear blue jeans to work.

The State Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was challenging two previous decisions from an arbiter and district court that ruled in favor of a grievance the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) filed against the department alleging they changed the employee dress code in violation of their labor contract. In Friday's ruling, the State Supreme Court upheld both decisions.

"During three years of litigation, DHHS tried to convince an arbitrator and eight different judges to rule in its favor, and it could not find a single one to agree with its position," NAPE Executive Director Justin Hubly said in a union press release.

At the end of 2019, DHHS notified employees it was changing their dress code to effectively ban blue jeans and other casual attire like T-shirts and athletic shoes on Mondays through Thursdays. A group of more than 200 NAPE members filed a grievance in early 2020, alleging the department violated its labor contract by failing to properly notify or negotiate with the union about the changes. DHHS argued the changes did not violate the contract.

"This case was about basic contract enforcement, and we are thankful the court affirmed our rights," NAPE President Melissa Haynes said in the press release.

The case was first considered by an arbiter, who ruled in favor of the union. Then DHHS applied to vacate the arbiter's decision to a district court, which the court denied. Finally, the department appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

DHHS could now appeal the State Supreme Court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, but DHHS' Interim Communications Director Jeff Powell said the department does not have plans to do so. He declined to provide further comment.

In Friday's ruling, the State Supreme Court explained that by going through an arbiter, the court was not considering the facts of the original case, but instead whether or not the arbiter "arguably adhered to contract interpretation." The court decided the arbiter did.

"Arbitration is far different from adjudication, and when parties agree to arbitration, they agree to accept whatever reasonable uncertainties might arise from the process," the ruling read.

The ruling does not bar DHHS from changing the dress code in the future. The department would just need to comply with the labor contract in line with the arbiter's decision in order to do so.

